Heather N. Aleman
March 25, 1987 - October 29, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Heather N. Aleman, age 32 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Port Jervis. She was born on March 25, 1987 in New York, NY and is the daughter of Freddy and Tania Aleman Castro.
Heather worked as a Home Health Care Aide for Caregivers of America in Milford, PA.
She is survived by her husband, Jayquan Stubbs; three sons: Nathaniel Aleman of Port Jervis, Nehemiah Galloway of Port Jervis, and Noah Galloway of Vahalla, NY; two brothers: James and Blake Aleman of Queens, NY; her aunt, Irene Acevedo; three cousins: Eliah Quinones, Justin Quinones, and Matthew Lopez; her grandmother, Rosa Falcones of NY.
Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th at the Faith Tabernacle Church, 20 Franklin St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Shirley Ambroise-Geffrand officiating. Cremation took place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019