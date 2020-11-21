Hedwig "Hedy" M. Byelick
June 26, 1931 - November 19, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Hedwig "Hedy" M. Byelick of Wallkill, NY, a homemaker and a 54 year resident of the area, went to be with her husband George, surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Hedy was a strong, nurturing woman who loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, stock car races, camping, polka music and helping her friends and community.
The daughter of Alois Verderber and Johanna Wittine Verderber, she was born on June 26, 1931 in Yugoslavia.
Hedy was a lifelong member of the Shawangunk Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Benedict's Altar Rosary Society.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Riley of Wallkill; niece, Andrea Verderber Hall of Benson, NC (who she thought of as a daughter) and her husband, Edwin Hall; grandson, Lindon R. Eaton III and wife, Kelly Caparaso Eaton of Wallkill; granddaughter, Kimberly J. MacEntee of Wallkill; great-grandchildren: Justin M. Eaton of Killeen, TX, Meghan R. MacEntee of Wallkill, Natalie R. MacEntee of Wallkill, Walker G. Eaton of Wallkill; great great-grandson, Ezra M. Eaton of Killeen, TX; brother, Joseph Verderber and wife, Donna Krom Verderber of Walden, NY; sisters-in-law, Anneliese Verderber of Glendale, NY, Anita Chiappa of Bound Brock, NJ; brothers-in-law, Steve Byelick of Hope, NJ, Joseph Byelick of Dunnelen, NJ, James Byelick and wife, Lorraine of Stirling, NJ; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, George F. Byelick; brothers, William, Frederick and Richard; sister, Lillian; sister-in-law, Gudrun Byelick; brothers-in-law, John Byelick and John Chiappa.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 23 at the Wallkill Funeral Home, 12 Bonaventura Ave., Wallkill, NY 12589. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Bruynswick Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shawangunk Valley Fire Company, 2150 Bruynswick Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589 or Hospice of the Hudson Valley, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home; for directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com