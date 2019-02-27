Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Mehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi Lee Mehl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Heidi Lee Mehl Obituary
Heidi Lee Mehl
December 10, 2018 - February 6, 2019
Formerly of Walden, NY
Heidi Lee Mehl, age 37 of Lubbock, TX, formerly of Walden, NY, passed away on February 6, 2019 at home. The daughter of Leon J. and Sue Brink Mehl Jr., she was born on December 10, 1981 in Kingston, NY. Heidi worked as a clerk for Auto Zone in Walden. She had a child's heart; she loved everyone. If you were her friend, you were her family. She will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her maternal grandfather, Henry "Gamps" Schoppmann of Wallkill, NY; paternal grandfather, Leon Mehl of Walden, NY; daughter, Aryanna "Boog" of Walden, NY; son, Mercury of Texas; brothers, Leon Mehl III of Wallkill, NY and Joseph Mehl of Walden, NY; aunts, uncles and cousins. Heidi was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Pat "Gammy" Brink and her maternal grandfather, Russel Brink Jr.
Cremation took place in Texas. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 4th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 8 p.m. following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made in Heidi's name to Plainview Serenity Center House of Hope, 454 Interstate 27, Plainview, TX 79072.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now