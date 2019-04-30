|
|
Helen B. Mooney
Sunrise November 9, 1933 - Sunset April 27, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Helen B. Mooney peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019, joining her family in Heaven. Born on November 9, 1933 in Highland Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Andrew C. and Anna Theresa (Shelley) Boyan.
Helen proudly lived her entire life in Highland Falls, NY. Her first job was at Rafferty's Ice Cream Store, which she loved. She helped make the ice cream, but more importantly she enjoyed eating it! Helen then went on to work as a Computer Analyst at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. Helen happily retired at 55 years old to begin the next chapter of her life. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Helen" to all, and her home was always open and soon became known as "Mooney Manor". Everyone was welcome and knew they would always get a warm reception, along with a warm bed and breakfast in the morning. She would entertain them with her sharp Irish wit, endless stories and memories of her life in Highland Falls. The morning she passed away, she was expecting yet another nephew and his wife to visit and have lunch at her favorite spot, the Park Restaurant.
A family statement reads: "Aunt Helen could always be counted on, no matter what problem you had – a call to Aunt Helen would usually save the day". She will be missed and will be forever in our hearts."
Survivors include her son, Charles Canny and his wife, Pam of Ardmore, OK; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband, James Mooney; her brothers, John, Andrew and Thomas "Buddy" Boyan; her sisters, Mary Boyan, Ann Ogden, Margaret Childs, Patty Pecchiar, Lily Soronen, Catherine Boyan and Barbara Boyan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Mass will take place Friday May 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main Street Highland Falls, NY. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Route 9W, Town of Highlands.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019