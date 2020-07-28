Helen Beio
April 2, 1930 - July 27, 2020
Masten Lake, NY
Helen Beio, a 31-year resident of Wurtsboro, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. She was 90 years old. Helen was born on April 2, 1930 in New York City to Daniel and Frances Davidow.
Growing up on the Lower East Side of New York City, she met the love of her life, Miftar Beio, in "the neighborhood" when she was 17. They married on April 28, 1951 at Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church in New York City. Helen and Miftar later moved to Long Island where they raised their family. Once retired, they moved to Wurtsboro, NY and enjoyed a quiet life on Masten Lake.
Helen was a proud homemaker who took great delight in taking care of her family and home. Nothing brought her more joy in life than her growing family, especially her grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was adored by her family and will be greatly missed. Helen was a dedicated communicant of the Church of St. Joseph in Wurtsboro.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Miftar; her son, Daniel Beio and wife, Deborah of Sun City West, AZ; her daughter, Janet Benson and husband, Wayne of Masten Lake, NY; grandchildren: David Beio of Plantation, FL, Jennifer Jones of Incline Village, NV, Matthew Beio and fiancée, Wendy Huynh of Lincoln, NE, Heather Fassell and husband, Thomas of Masten Lake, NY, Allison Sage and husband, Russell of Latham, NY and Bradley Benson of Masten Lake, NY; great-grandchildren: Lucas Beio, William Fassell, Melanie Fassell, Riley Sage and Avery Sage. Helen was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Andrew Davidow, John Kalchuk and Samuel Kalchuk.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Joseph, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Burial will follow at Sylvan Cemetery, Route 209 in Wurtsboro. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met. A limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and the church, and face masks are required.
Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to the Church of St. Joseph, P. O. Box 277, Wurtsboro, NY 12790.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sheldon Leidner of Monticello, NY and Hospice of Orange-Sullivan Counties West Team, especially Heather G., Heather and Kathleen, for the kindness, care and compassion shown to Helen during her final days. We are so grateful to you all.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com