Helen Boniface Eklund
December 5, 1916 - January 31, 2020
Middletown, NY
Helen Boniface Eklund, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Valley View Center, Goshen, NY. She was 103 years of age.
The daughter of the late Alfred and Edyth Howlings Boniface, she was born on December 5, 1916 in Roosa Gap, NY.
Helen retired as an Assistant Child Supervisor at the Otisville Training School for Boys in Otisville, NY. Helen was a former member of the Fallsburg Fishing and Boating Club.
Survivors include her children, Mary E. Martin of Middletown and Albert W. Eklund Jr. of Mesa, AZ; her sisters, Rhoda Murphy of Burlingham and Lillian Babcock of Middletown; ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Albert W. Eklund Sr.; her daughter, Barbara Smith; her siblings: Thomas, Robert, Edward, Richard and John Boniface, Mary Bruno, Barbara Burton and Ruth Gardner.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. following the visitation with Reverend Kevin Mulqueen officiating.
Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020