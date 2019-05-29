|
|
Helen C. (Preiss) Murphy
January 31, 1911 - May 27, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Helen Catherine (Preiss) Murphy of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2019 at her residence. She was 108 years old. The daughter of the late Francis Preiss and Emma (Hahn) Preiss, she was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 31, 1911.
While working as an Executive Secretary with Texaco/Chevron in Long Island City, NY, Helen lived in Queens, NYC. After retiring she moved to Hallandale, Florida, subsequently moving to Ocala, Florida, before coming to Cornwall.
In her earlier days Helen was an avid bowler and golfer. She was an exceptional bridge player and particularly enjoyed playing duplicate bridge at the Powellton Club in Newburgh. She was also a long time member of The Catholic Daughters of America.
Helen is survived by two sons: Kenneth G. Cook of Cornwall and Ronald W. Cook of New York City. She was blessed with 6 loving grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Barbara Cook and a Grandson Kenneth G. Cook, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be o?ered at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31st at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Charles Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. Anyone wishing to make a gift of remembrance in Helen's honor can do so to: The American Red Cross Disaster Relief, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019