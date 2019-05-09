Helen Catherine Del Cotto Mills

April 17, 1936 - May 8, 2019

Middletown, NY

Helen Catherine Del Cotto Mills passed away at Orange Regional Medical Center on May 8, 2019.

She was born in Bath, Maine on April 17, 1936 to Anthony Del Cotto and Dorothy Belle Farley.

Helen was a loyal member of the Middletown Seventh Day Adventist Church, filling the offices of Head Deaconess, Social Committee, Sabbath School Teacher for the Cradle Roll Department, The Adventurer Club, The Home and School Committee, and the Friendship Club. She was instrumental in establishing the Pre K and Kindergarten classes at The Middletown Christian School. Her favorite vacation site was Land's End on Bailey's Island, Maine.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard of Middletown, New York; her children: Richard Jr. and his wife Myrna, Timothy and his companion Cate, her daughter; Dorothy and her husband Thomas Eidukot, grandchildren: Richard III and his wife Monika, Sabrina, Víctor, Alex, George Dylan, Phillip and his wife Egly, Stephanie, and Alexis; two great-grandchildren: Ava and Emma; Helen's two brothers, Anthony DelCotto and his companion Debbie, Russell and his wife Garby and her nephew Tony and his wife Sharon, Stefan and his wife Christine; her great-nephews: Mark Anthony and Brian and his wife Becca, and many cousins of the Farley and DelCotta family from many parts of the United States.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday May 13 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 70 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY with Pastor Dennis Farley officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot at Wallkill Cemetery, Midway Rd., Middletown, NY.

Special thanks go to the Medical Staff of Orange Regional Medical Center, especially the ER and 3-ICU, the medical doctors of Crystal Run, for their professionalism and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made in Helen's name, to the Christian School Worthy Student Fund.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebeemcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2019