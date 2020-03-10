|
Helen D. Noel
September 13, 1927 - March 7, 2020
Middletown, NY, Formerly of Chazy Lake, NY
Helen D. Noel, a five month area resident, formerly of Plattsburg and Beacon, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 92 years of age.
The daughter of the late Bonfiglio and Victoria Albertini DelVescovo, she was born on September 13, 1927 in Manhattan, NY.
Helen had been employed as a telephone operator and retired from AT&T. She was a member of St. Bernard's Church in Lyon Mountain, NY.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Beakes and her husband William of Bloomingburg, NY; her son, Michael G. Noel and his wife Lori of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; her granddaughters, Erin T. Noel and Ryan E. Noel; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY.
