Helen E. Lima
November 30, 1929 - June 4, 2020
Florida, NY
Helen E. Lima of Florida, NY passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 30, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Licht) and Harry Berg. Helen was married to Peter Lima for 51 years prior to his passing in 2001.
Helen was a teacher in the NYC School System. She volunteered for many years at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. She was an active member with the Warwick Seniors, and the Warwick and Florida Quilters Groups.
Helen is survived by her sons, Peter Lima of Florida, NY and Joseph Lima of West Milford, NJ, daughter, Natalie Strassner and her husband, Mark of Montgomery, NY; three grandchildren: Jessica Lima, Nicholas Lima and Lisa Strassner; and brother, Edward Berg and his wife, Irene. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; grandson, Joseph Lima and sister, Eleanor Berg.
In order to protect the well-being of family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service in Warwick Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.