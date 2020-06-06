Helen E. Lima
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Lima
November 30, 1929 - June 4, 2020
Florida, NY
Helen E. Lima of Florida, NY passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 30, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Licht) and Harry Berg. Helen was married to Peter Lima for 51 years prior to his passing in 2001.
Helen was a teacher in the NYC School System. She volunteered for many years at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. She was an active member with the Warwick Seniors, and the Warwick and Florida Quilters Groups.
Helen is survived by her sons, Peter Lima of Florida, NY and Joseph Lima of West Milford, NJ, daughter, Natalie Strassner and her husband, Mark of Montgomery, NY; three grandchildren: Jessica Lima, Nicholas Lima and Lisa Strassner; and brother, Edward Berg and his wife, Irene. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; grandson, Joseph Lima and sister, Eleanor Berg.
In order to protect the well-being of family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service in Warwick Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved