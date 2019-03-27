|
|
Helen E. Moxim
June 19, 1925 - March 27, 2019
Westbrookville, NY
Helen E. Moxim of Westbrookville, NY and a longtime resident of the area, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.
She was born June 19, 1925, in Fall River, MA.
Mrs. Moxim and her late husband Kirk Moxim relocated from Suffolk County, NY 40 years ago. They both fell in love with Sullivan County, planned and built a lovely home surrounded by beauty, mountains, and the animals they loved.
Mrs. Moxim was a parishioner at Holy Name of Jesus in Otisville, NY.
She was a member of the Westbrookville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, where she volunteered for many years. Mrs. Moxim was a member of the Deer Park Senior Citizens Group and was Treasurer of the Leisure Seniors of Deer Park. She was also a member of the Arts and Crafts Club of Deer Park.
Mrs. Moxim is survived by her three sons: Seri LoDato and his wife, Janis of Leesburg, FL, John Kirk Moxim of LaGrange, IL, Timothy Edward Moxim, and his wife, Lyn of Weauseon, OH; daughter, EileenClark-Maloney of Westbrookville, NY (late husband Richard J. Clark and John J. Maloney); grandchildren: Michael Kirk Clark and wife, Debra Bednar-Clark, John Richard Clark and wife, Michelle Wegryn-Clark, Patrick Timothy Clark and Sneha Vazirani, Denise T. Maloney, David LoDato and wife, Salli Mae Barnes, Jacqualene LoDato and husband, Mike Staskowski, Katherine Moxim, Valerie Moxim; great-grandchildren: Sean Clark, Collin Clark, Emily LoDato, Anthony LoDato, Tommy Barnes, Matthew Staskowski and wife, Samantha Staskowski, Jessica Staskowski; great great-grandchildren, Aidan Clark, Savannah Faith Staskowski.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 East Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1st with a 10 a.m. prayer at the funeral home followed by a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name R.C. Church, 45 Highland Ave., Otisville, NY with Rev. Michael Palazzo officiating. Burial will be at Westbrookville Cemetery, Westbrookville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Apr. 5, 2019