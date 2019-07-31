|
Helen E. Rollings "Betty"
September 4, 1931 - July 16, 2019
Orange City, FL - Formerly of Middletown, NY
It is with deep sadness we announce our sweet mother, Betty Rollings, very peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus, with a tiny grin on her face…Betty was predeceased by the love of her life, of 70 years, Sam Rollings; her parents, Earl and Phoebe Morris; siblings: Bud, Esther, Joe, Chuck, Bob, Pete and Butch.
She is survived by her children, Charlene Renaud, Michael Rollings (Sharon) and Stephen Rollings (Debbie); several grandchildren, including newest great great grandchild, Luvany; sisters: Dorothy Morris, Ann Bierstine (Butch) and Nancy Hajek (Ziggy); brother-in-law, Raymond Rollings and sister-in-law, Edith Gauquie.
She loved children, caring for many for several years…She was known to them as "Miss Betty"…She loved her husband and children immensely, she taught us well; do the right thing, use your manners, please and thank you, and save your nickles!
A visitation will be held 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, August 3 with a 12 p.m. service at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, FL 32763.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019