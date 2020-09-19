Helen "Happy" Elaine Dutcher
July 3, 1946 - September 16, 2020
Forestburgh, NY
Helen "Happy" Elaine Dutcher of Forestburgh, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Dutcher and Mary Elmina Bartley, born on July 3, 1946 in Binghamton, NY.
She was always a fun person to be around and enjoyed making everyone smile around her. She was most known for her baking skills. On her free time, she enjoyed crafting, gardening, planting, feeding the birds and playing Facebook games, all while listening to country music.
She is survived by her children: Chris Carr and her husband, James of Indiana, James "Jim" Burger and his wife, Lisa, Ken Burger, Mary-Alice Burger and her companion, William Bartley of Evergreen NC, and Jennifer Boyles; her grandchildren: Sarah, Kayla, William Jr., Madison, and Trinity; her sisters, Pat Hatch of New York and Linda Potter of North Carolina; five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is fondly remembered as Mom to many others. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Robert Burger; her brothers, Bob and Butch, and her sister, Marti.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, September 22 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 23 at the funeral home. Rev. Roy Shaffer will officiate. Social distancing guidelines set forth by New York State Department of Health will be in place; masks are required at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home. For additional information please call 845-434-7363 or 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhome.com