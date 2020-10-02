1/1
Helen Elizabeth Sonne
1928 - 2020
February 15, 1928 - September 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Helen Elizabeth Sonne, 92 of Middletown, NY, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on September 25, 2020. Helen was born in Brooklyn to Stuart Leroy and Elizabeth Helen (Langdon) Sonne on February 15, 1928. Helen worked at Bloomingdale's in Manhattan for over 35 years. After retiring, she volunteered at Maimonides Medical Center for about 15 years.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Anne M. (Bretagne) Condon and her husband, Joseph E. Condon of Middletown, NY and their four children, Helen's beloved grandchildren: J.J. (Joseph J.) Condon and his partner, Erika, of Queens, NY, Michael B. Condon and his wife, Hannah, Theresa A. Condon, and Daniel J. Condon, and her 1st great-grandson, Henry Foster Condon, all of Middletown, NY. She is survived by her brother, Stuart R. Sonne and his wife, Alice of Colorado. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Joan C. (Crispell) Myrick, and five nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on October 5 at St. Joseph's Church, Middletown, NY with Father Dennis A. Nikoli officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's name to your local animal shelter or volunteer ambulance corp. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Park Manor Rehab and Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, both in Middletown, NY.
