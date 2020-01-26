|
|
Helen F. Lia
October 17, 1928 - January 24, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Helen F. Lia of Marlboro, NY passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 91 years young. Helen was born in Bronx, NY on October 17, 1928, she was the loving wife of now deceased Sebastian Lia. Helen loved animals especially her sweet dog Ebony. She loved being around friends and family as well as cooking, crocheting, reading and whistling.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Lia of the Bronx; Michael Lia and his wife, Stacey and their two children, Alyssa and Brianna of Marlboro; Gregory Lia and his wife, Christine and their two children Nicholas and Alexandra of Campbell Hall; and her daughter, Theresa Fitzgerald and her husband, John of Florida and their two children, Stephanie of Syracuse and Matthew and his wife, Katie of Florida.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday January 30, 2020 at St Mary's Church, 1209 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020