Helen Guider
March 22, 1927 - December 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Helen Ann Guider, a lifelong resident of Middletown, passed away Tuesday morning at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness. Helen was born in Middletown on March 22, 1927. She was the daughter of Ralph and Stella Kiliman Marasco. Helen was a 1945 graduate of Middletown High School. On October 15, 1949 Helen married Edward A. Guider, Jr. They were married for 61 years until his passing in 2010.
Helen enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing pinochle, and being a member of the Mulberry House Seniors. Lunch dates with relatives and friends were a favorite pastime for her. Helen was devoted to her family and found joy and happiness in her time spent with them. She will be remembered by always being "39" and her fast gait that kept everyone racing to keep up with her.
Helen is survived by her three children: Edward A. Guider III and partner, Lori Canale of Bethel, CT, Kathleen Salvati of Wappingers Falls, NY, Barbara Adams and partner, David Montalvo of Walden, NY. Helen was blessed with five grandchildren: Courtney (Owen) Pope, Matthew Guider, Jennifer (Conor) Miller, Kyle Adams, Sean Adams and three great-grandchildren, all who brought her so much joy.
In addition to her husband, Helen was also predeceased by her sister, Marion McLean, her brother, Ralph Marasco, and her son-in-law, Jeffery Salvati.
Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. wwww.applebee-mcphillips.com