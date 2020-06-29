Helen Jane Dodd
March 26, 1939 - June 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Helen Jane Dodd, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 81 years of age. The daughter of the late Robert Dudley and Helen Jane Durma House, she was born on March 26, 1939 in Goshen, NY.
Helen retired from Dick's Concrete in New Hampton, where she was employed as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society and a former den mother for the Boy Scouts.
Survivors include her children, Timothy Niesolowski and his wife, Francine of Goshen, Cris Niesolowski and his wife, Wendy of Middletown and Karen Dodd DeLillo and her husband, Christopher of Middletown; her grandchildren, Sierra Niesolowski, Shawn Niesolowski and Melissa DeLillo Henderson and her husband, Matthew; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friends Dolores Weslowski and Myrilda Lisack. Helen was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard M. Dodd; her son, Thomas Niesolowski; her sister, Eileen Traskus; and brother, Robert House Jr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Please be advised that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place with a limit of 10 guests in the funeral home at a time, so there may be a wait period entering the funeral home. Face coverings are required at all times while in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home and attendance will be limited. Interment will follow in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.