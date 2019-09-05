|
Helen Kissam
June 4, 1923 - September 1, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Helen Kissam a long-time resident of Newburgh, NY passed away on September 1st.
She was born on June 4, 1923 to Alex and Sophia Radulski, the youngest of thirteen children. She was predeceased by her husband George; her son, Gary; her granddaughters, Kate and Kelly Daley; her son-in-law, Chris Daley and all of her siblings.
Survivors include eldest son, George (wife Delores) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, her daughters Nancy Daley (Phil Pisano) of Newburgh, Stacey Sadowski (Greg) of Corona del Mar, CA; daughter-in-law, Ronnie Kissam of Surfside Beach, SC; grandchildren; Michael Kissam, Monica Post, Gary Kissam and Nicholas Guttilla; great grandchildren: Taylor Kissam, Michael Kissam, Kaydence Kissam.
She was an avid reader and Tennis fan. She loved to knit and each year knitted countless hats for children. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a 30-year volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
She was a generous soul, a great mother, an excellent friend and will be missed.
"The Gardener"
Written for Grandma Helen by Kate Helene Daley, age 15.
My Grandmother's hands are world-worn.
This is what I think
As I watch her,
back bent,
eyes squinted,
playing tug-of-war
with stubborn weeds.
My grandmother is stubborn too,
and vehement in what she cares for,
who she cares about.
My grandmother cares about me.
She says it with words,
which are melodious on my ear,
but more importantly she says it
with countless actions
that mean so much.
Not really so much in buying things,
for anyone can do that,
but in gestures that may seem little,
like making my bed,
or baking cookies,
or smoothing my hair and
making me drink when I am sick.
And praying for me.
Her prayers are more precious than any jewel.
My grandmother is special,
and wonderful,
and very loved.
All this I muse as she sifts dirt through her fingers,
that are liver-spotted and plagued by arthritis.
My grandmother has beautiful hands—
they do great deeds.
Arrangements – To honor Helen's wishes the arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities: Meals on Wheels of Newburgh, PO Box 2615, Newburgh, NY 12550; Debra of America, 75 Broad Street, Suite 300, New York, NY 10004; (Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association) http://www.debra.org/donate
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019