|
|
Helen Konefal Bartlett
May 22, 1936 - November 21, 2019
Walden, NY
Helen Konefal Bartlett, a lifetime resident of Walden and Pine Bush, passed away on November 21, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Helen was the daughter of John Konefal and Mary Gusicoria Konefal. She was born on May 22, 1936, in Pine Bush, New York.
Helen was a lifelong student and teacher. She earned her B.S. from the NYS Teachers' College at Albany and her Masters from Hunter College. Helen was the recipient of an NDEA Grant in Russian Studies. She used the grant to pursue Russian Studies at Dartmouth College, Vassar College, Indiana University, and in the Soviet Union during the height of the cold war.
Helen taught at South High School in Valley Stream, Long Island, and Valley Central High School in Montgomery NY. Later in life, she studied French at SUNY New Paltz. Helen was multi-lingual and continued to learn, study, and absorb language and culture throughout her life. Helen was raised in Pine Bush and lived on the Konefal Farm until the late 1960s, when she married George R. "Bucky" Bartlett, Jr. and moved to Walden. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Most Precious Blood Church in Walden.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, George R. Bartlett, Jr.; her parents, John and Mary Konefal; her brothers, Adam, Stanley, Walter, and Peter Konefal; her sisters, Filomena McClory, Stella Winnie, and Irene Firmbach. She is survived by her son, J. Adam Bartlett and his wife, JoAnn Chung of Anchorage, Alaska; stepsons, George Robert Bartlett, III and his wife, Barbara of Cobleskill, NY; Thomas Bartlett and his wife, Terri of Cleveland, TX, and John Bartlett and his wife, Melissa of Niskayuna, NY. Helen is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an education-related .
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019