Helen L. Bacon
November 10, 1934 - March 5, 2020
Goshen, NY
Helen L. Bacon of Goshen, NY, retired from the housekeeping Department at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Goshen, NY. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Edward and Pauline Hunter McGill, she was born on November 10, 1934 in the Town of Blooming Grove.
She was the widow of Samuel Bacon.
Survivors include her children: Edward Gill of Montgomery, Howard McGill of Virginia, Lynette Jackson of Middletown, Thomas Bacon of Scranton, PA, Adella Bacon, Carolyn Bacon and Wanda Bacon, all of Middletown; her sisters, Pauline Burch and Vera Green. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Bacon; her brother, Howard Freeman and her sisters, Adella Johnson and Ida Williams.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday March 14 at the Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc. 107 Murray Ave. Goshen, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. following visitation at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc. 294-5311 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020