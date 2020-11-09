Helen L. Scott
December 13, 1933 - November 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Helen L. Scott, of Mountainville, NY went to heaven on November 5, 2020 surrounded by her family's love. She was 86 years old.
The daughter of the late Charles Pentz and Alice (Diggans) Pentz, Helen was born on December 13, 1933 in Gardiner, NY.
Helen and her devoted husband shared a 70 year love story, and had a wonderful life full of laughter and children. Her greatest joy was caring for her family. She treasured her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a fun-loving personality. She will in the hearts of her loved ones forever. She will be missed by her family, friends, and dear life-time friend, Betty Baker.
Helen is survived by her husband: Robert D. Scott, Sr. at home; her daughters: Linda (Joe) Corbett, Eva (Bob) James, and Tina (Mike) Thomas; her sons: Bob (Mary), Mike (Fran), Joe (Jill), Mark (Virginia), and Mickey (Karen); twenty seven grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her grandson: Alex Scott on March 16, 2020; and her sister and friend: Rhea Schwab; and her brothers and sister.
Services for Helen will be private. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountainville Methodist Church or Saint Jude's.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com