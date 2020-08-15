Helen M. Crawshaw
March 2, 1920 - August 13, 2020
Newburgh, NY
On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Helen M. Crawshaw, loving mother and grandmother, died at Kaplan Family Hospice. She was 100 years old.
Helen was born March 2, 1920 in Newburgh, NY to Lloyd and Minerva Weeks DeGroff. She was the third child of seven loving siblings. Helen was a 1937 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and the Spencerian Business School. She worked at West Point before the births of her two daughters.
Helen was proud to be the oldest living member of Grace United Methodist Church of Newburgh, where she was a member of their United Methodist Women Group. She enjoyed working in the church's Nearly New Shop and food pantry. Helen loved music and enjoyed dancing all her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Lois Cohen and husband, Mark of Virginia and daughter, Susan Curtis of Kansas; her granddaughters: Jennifer Cohen Cordero of Virginia, Lisa Franklin of South Carolina, Ashley Sollars of Kansas, and Dr. Leslie Favier of Kansas; great-grandchildren: Daniel and Ellie Cordero, Anna and Grayson Franklin, William, Chloe and Lucy Sollars and Cheri and Theo Favier; as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Crawshaw; her parents; her sisters: Marion Curlew, Ann Mason, Alice Gross, Ruth O'Neil, Lucille Carbone; and brother, Jack DeGroff.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18 at Brooks Funeral Home. A Prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Hooker. In keeping with NYS regulations masks must be worn at all times. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.