Helen M. Curcio-Zeh
January 17, 1924 - April 16, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Helen Marie Curcio-Zeh, formerly of Wurtsboro, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Montgomery Nursing Home. She was 96.
The daughter of the late Francis Ruggiero and Helen Herder Ruggiero, she was born January 17, 1924 in Astoria, Queens.
Helen worked for The General Telephone Company for over 30 years.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wurtsboro.
She is survived by her daughter, Helen de Prado and her husband, Raymond of Wurtsboro; eight beloved stepchildren; granddaughters: Trish Adams-McComber (Dennis), Rochelle Walke (Donald) of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Emma McComber, Victoria Walke, John Hussner-Zeh ,Maria Zeh; a great-great grandson, Frankie Zeh; and loved by her nieces and nephew.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Frank Curcio and Ernest Zeh;
daughter, Hazel Moshier and granddaughter, Kristine Hussner-Zeh.
Due to our current health crisis, burial was made at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro and a Memorial Mass for the public will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wurtsboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Church in Wurtsboro, NY 12701.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020