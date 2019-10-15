|
|
Helen M. "Polly" Edler
October 11, 1926 - October 12, 2019
Plattekill, NY
Helen M. Edler of Plattekill, NY, died at the age of 93. Helen was born on October 11, 1926 in North Cohocton, NY to the late Annette Holcomb Miller and Robert Garfield Miller. As an infant her father nicknamed her "Polly" and she has always been known by that name.
She graduated from the North Cohocton-Atlanta High School and from the Rochester Business Institute. On November 30, 1946, Polly married John H. Edler and moved to Plattekill, NY, where she resided for the remainder of her life. She was employed by the Wallkill Central School District as a Secretary from 1963 until her retirement in 1992.
Survivors include her two sons, John "Jack" and Thomas, her daughter, Susan Zabell, daughter-in-law, Karen Edler and son-in-law, Richard Zabell. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jessica Taylor and her husband, Charles and Brian Zabell, two step grandchildren, Renee Degroat and husband, Kevin, and Adrienne Rascoe Hardy, four great grandchildren, Andrew, Avery, Reagan, and Carter, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Alvirna Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
Polly was predeceased by her parents, her husband, John and her four sisters, Anna Peck, Dorothy Jackman, Martha Hagerman, and Alice Peck.
Polly loved and enjoyed her family. She was an avid reader and liked all sports, especially her "Mets". She owned Standardbred race horses with her family and loved all Tom's horses, especially a trotter she always called "Dude".
Friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York, 12561.
A funeral service will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home, followed by a procession and burial at the Modena Cemetery, 2155-2165 NY-32, Modena, NY 12548.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Helen's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019