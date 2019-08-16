|
|
Helen M. Schult
December 27, 1956 - July 27, 2019
Mountainville, NY
Helen M. Schult of Mountainville, NY entered into eternal rest after a short illness on July 27, 2019, at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was 62 years old.
The daughter of Arthur C. Schult and Paula H. (Kristensen) Schult of Naples, FL, Helen was born on December 27, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY.
Helen was a graduate of Vermont College and a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years at the Cornwall Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, and finally for Evercare, Newburgh, NY. She truly loved her profession of Nursing and the good it could do helping patients and families.
She was an active member of the adventures of her children, continuing her love of our outside world, enjoying skiing in Vermont and rollerblading through Town or kayaking on the Hudson. Our family will greatly miss her. Our hope is that the light brought to all of us will be carried forward to our families, coworkers and all others.
In addition to her parents, Helen is survived by her longtime companion, Mark Zayas at home; her sons: Justin Tucker of Brooklyn, NY, Brock Tucker of Anchorage, AK, and Phillip A. Tucker and his wife, Katlin of Monroe, NY and their children: Penelope and Frankie Tucker of Monroe, NY; her stepdaughter: Alison Colombo and husband, Alex and their daughter, Avery; her brother: Nanning Schult and wife, Janet of Virginia; her niece: Tracey; and nephew: Keith as well as their children of VA; her cousin, Pam Houston and her children of Naples FL; her aunt, Sophie Houston of Naples FL, Helen was predeceased by her sister, Kim Schult.
A Celebration of Helen's life will take place between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25th in New Windsor, NY at Plum Point Park, Kowawese Unique Area on the Hudson, Pavilion. Please come and share memories, pictures and moments with Helen's family and coworkers.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to the and practice random acts of kindness.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019