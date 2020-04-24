|
Sister Helen Marie Raynor
1938 - 2020
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Helen Marie Raynor (Sr. Mary Ruth), of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 81, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehab Center in Goshen, NY.
Sr. Helen Marie was born on August 8, 1938 in Manhattan, New York City and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on September 8, 1956. She professed first vows on April 29, 1959 and final vows on April 29, 1962. She graduated from St. Michael High School, Manhattan, earned a BS degree from Fordham University and an MS from St. Mary of the Woods in Indiana.
During her ministry, Sr. Helen Marie taught at St. Raphael and St. Rose of Lima, Queens; St. Frances of Rome and Our Lady of Solace, Bronx; St. Jude, Manhattan. Sister did mission work in Caracas, Venezuela and also served in Hispanic Ministry in St. Rose of Lima Parish, Manhattan, Sullivan County and St. Patrick's Parish in Newburgh.
In addition to her family of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sr. Helen Marie is survived by her sister, Maryanne Raynor, her aunt, Anne Donlon, and her many cousins.
Sr. Helen Marie was predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Frances (Rampp) Raynor and her brother, Theodore Jr.
Burial services will be private. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Sr. Helen Marie's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
For any further information please contact: Administration Center, Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553 (845) 564-0513 ext. 101.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020