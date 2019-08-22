|
Helen Marie Santos
February 8, 1933 - August 22, 2019
Middletown, NY
Helen Marie Santos, a lifelong resident of the area, died peacefully on August 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of George Currie and Rose Lowe, she was born on February 8, 1933 in Middletown, NY.
Helen worked for many years at the student activities Department at Orange County Community College in Middletown, NY.
Helen was an active member of Mechanicstown Fire Department where she joined in 1973. She was a past captain and past president from 1980 to 1983. In 1997, she was awarded lifetime membership.
She was a loyal and committed member of the Department.
Helen is survived by seven children: George Manto of Middletown, Omeria Parliman (James) of Middletown, James Worden (Michele) of Middletown, Darrin Worden (Karen) of Middletown, Dean Worden (Michelle) of Florida, Anthony Lamendola of Middletown and Nicole Marrero (Marcello "Jr.") of Mount Hope. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia "Ginny" Juliano of Ormond Beach, FL, and his beloved dog, Loki.
Helen is pre-deceased by her husband, Manuel and the untimely death of her brother-in-law, Joe, who passed away just two hours after Helen on August 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019