Helen R. Ostrander
October 26, 1929 - March 17, 2019
Middletown, NY
Helen R. (Villegas) Ostrander, a life long resident of the area, passed on at Orange Regional Medical Center on March 17, 2019. She was 89. She was the daughter of the late Anna Guarino and the late Manuel Villegas Sr.
Helen was a Quality Control Inspector with Avon Products until her retirement in 1988. She took very good care of her mother, Aunt Nancy Eckert and Uncle James Seaman until their death.
Helen was married to the late Patten S. Ostrander on June 29, 1952.
Helen is survived by her sister, Ann (Villegas) Snell, her daughter; Gayle (Ostrander) Bailey; her grandchildren, Arthur Bailey III and his wife, KayDee Pillar, Dawn Offermann, Patricia Worden and Kristin Bailey; her great-grandchildren: Ariel, Alexis, Desirae, Zacariah, Aidan, Dakota, Charles, Vinny, Cheyenne, Adian and Shaun. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her brothers, Fernando and Manuel (Chipo) Villegas and her sister, Marie (Villegas) Lofrese.
Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 Monday morning, March 25 at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019