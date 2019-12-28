|
Helen R. Sherman
November 16, 1936 - December 23, 2019
Delray Beach, FL - Formerly Middletown, NY
Helen R. Sherman entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was 83 years old. The daughter of the late Edward J. Rosenman and Ruth Hyman Rosenman, she was born in Brooklyn New York. She was also the step-daughter of the late Ann Berg Rosenman.
Our mother was an interesting woman. She graduated from Madison High School in Brooklyn, NY, then received her B.S. from Brooklyn CUNY, her M.S. from NYU and then married our father, Dr. Ronald Sherman and moved to Bologna Italy while our father completed his studies at the University of Bologna Medical School. While there, mom taught English to Italian Businessmen at the British School. Eventually settling in Middletown, NY where in addition to being a loving and devoted mother, she was also a dedicated professor at Orange County Community College for 25 years. Over the course of those years, Mom created and had accredited the phlebotomy program which was launched as a fully approved program by the NAACLS in its first semester. She also served as the Program Director of the Medical Laboratory Technology and Phlebotomy Program, she was a member of the Curriculum Committee, Co-Chair of the Academic Policy Committee and she also served on the Human Rights Committee to name just a few of her professional achievements. She was a life member of Hadassah, Co-Chair Woman of Sisterhood and many other achievements.
In her spare time, mom loved to play bridge and was a Gold level Life Master. In addition mom loved to travel by land, sea and air with our longtime family friend and her companion Captain Hy Levine until his unexpected passing in 2008. Mom was also very dedicated to her children and grandchildren enjoying frequent visits with them even though she retired to Delray Beach, Florida 2009.
Helen is survived by her children, Michael Sherman and his wife, Connie of Memphis, TN and their children, Zachary Sherman of Memphis, TN and Leah Sherman of San Diego, CA; Debra Dziedzic and her husband Alan of Newburgh, NY and their son, Steven of Newburgh; and David Sherman of Delray Beach, FL who moved to and resided with his mother in Florida and cared for her and her immediate needs for the last several years; two nieces and one nephew, several cousins and many loving friends.
Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Temple Sinai Cemetery, 2420 Route 302, Circleville, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or to the charity of ones' choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY; for directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019