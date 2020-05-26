Helen Rudy
April 25, 1929 - May 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Helen Rudy, 91, of Middletown, entered into rest on Monday, May 25 at Orange Regional Medical Center. Helen was born on April 25, 1929 at home in Florida, NY; the daughter of Anthony and Minnie Gailie. She was a retired Office Manager for Suresky Automotive, Goshen, NY. She was married to Samuel for 72 years who passed away a week before Helen. Together they spent 20 years of their retirement in the state of Florida where Helen serviced many years as Homeowners Association President of Palm Bay Colony.
She is survived by son, Ronald Rudy and wife, Christine; sister, Emma Cunningham and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Pamela Lorenzo and husband, Michael; Jason Rudy and wife, Nadia; great grandchildren, Justin Lorenzo, Zachary Lorenzo, Sophia Rudy, Adam Rudy; special niece, Dawn Malkowski and several other nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no visitation.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
April 25, 1929 - May 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Helen Rudy, 91, of Middletown, entered into rest on Monday, May 25 at Orange Regional Medical Center. Helen was born on April 25, 1929 at home in Florida, NY; the daughter of Anthony and Minnie Gailie. She was a retired Office Manager for Suresky Automotive, Goshen, NY. She was married to Samuel for 72 years who passed away a week before Helen. Together they spent 20 years of their retirement in the state of Florida where Helen serviced many years as Homeowners Association President of Palm Bay Colony.
She is survived by son, Ronald Rudy and wife, Christine; sister, Emma Cunningham and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Pamela Lorenzo and husband, Michael; Jason Rudy and wife, Nadia; great grandchildren, Justin Lorenzo, Zachary Lorenzo, Sophia Rudy, Adam Rudy; special niece, Dawn Malkowski and several other nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no visitation.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.