Helen Rudy
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Rudy
April 25, 1929 - May 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Helen Rudy, 91, of Middletown, entered into rest on Monday, May 25 at Orange Regional Medical Center. Helen was born on April 25, 1929 at home in Florida, NY; the daughter of Anthony and Minnie Gailie. She was a retired Office Manager for Suresky Automotive, Goshen, NY. She was married to Samuel for 72 years who passed away a week before Helen. Together they spent 20 years of their retirement in the state of Florida where Helen serviced many years as Homeowners Association President of Palm Bay Colony.
She is survived by son, Ronald Rudy and wife, Christine; sister, Emma Cunningham and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Pamela Lorenzo and husband, Michael; Jason Rudy and wife, Nadia; great grandchildren, Justin Lorenzo, Zachary Lorenzo, Sophia Rudy, Adam Rudy; special niece, Dawn Malkowski and several other nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no visitation.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved