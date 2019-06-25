|
Helen Ryan-Felice
October 14, 1962 - June 21, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Helen Ryan-Felice "Cookie", entered into rest on 21st day of June 2019 after a long battle with her 4th bout of cancer.
Born October 14, 1962 in Middletown, Helen worked as paralegal and trust officer, along with other positions in multiple law offices. Helen's passion to serve the less fortunate led to her serving roles in Court Appointed Special Advocate(C.A.S.A) for children in foster care, National Certified Guardian and Certified Senior Advisor, court appointed advocates for the elderly and disabled. She was also a member of the Hudson Valley Estate Plan Council and BPW of Middletown.
Helen leaves her husband, Dominick Felice; daughter, Danielle; and her beloved Basset Hounds. She also leaves one living parent, mother, Helen Ryan and joins her beloved father, Vice Ryan Sr. both of Bloomingburg, NY; three brothers, Daniel Ryan of NC, John Ryan and wife, Joy of Arizona and Vincent Ryan Jr. of Middletown; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Helen lived an active and satisfied life. Her love and support for her daughter's ambitions were the center of her life. Helen enjoyed boating on the many lakes and rivers of New York state, being at the shore and family time.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro.
In lieu of flowers her family asks for a donation to ABC Bassett Hound Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 272, Buffalo, NY 14225. www.nybasset.org
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019