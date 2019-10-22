|
Helen Simonson
November 14, 1922 - October 18, 2019
Vails Gate, NY
Helen Simonson, 96, entered into rest on Friday, October 18, 2019. The daughter of the late Joseph and Nicolena (Carione) Basile, she was born in Vails Gate, NY, where she met and married her beloved Richard Simonson.
Helen was fiercely independent and could be seen working in her garden even into her 90's. She enjoyed spending time with her loving nieces Coleen Bernherdt and Jean Boneri, whom also helped with her health care when called upon. The family would also like to thank Dr. John Reed and New Windsor Family Medicine for their compassion and support during this difficult time.
Helen is survived by her daughters: Arlene Randall of Rock Tavern, Sharon (John) Betts of New Windsor, and Deborah (George) Green of New Windsor; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by her sister Concetta Boneri, and her son-in-law Clifford Randall.
In keeping with the family's wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc. at www.hospiceoforange.com.
