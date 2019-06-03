Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-0001
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. Conrad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen T. Conrad Obituary
Helen T. Conrad
November 7, 1927 - May 31, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Helen T. Conrad of Woodbourne, NY, the retired co-owner of Conrad Telectronics and a long time area resident died Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine Sadowska Sosnowski, she was born November 7, 1927 in Cliffside Park, NJ.
Helen enjoyed playing bingo; and was a constant ray of sunshine to her fellow residents and the staff at the Sullivan County Adult Care Center, a place she called "home" for the last 12 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Conrad of Arlington, WA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William A. Conrad on April 30, 2009; one son, William "Billy" Conrad; four brothers, Charles Sosnowski, Felix Sosnowski, Edward Sosnowski and Stephen Sosnowski; and one sister, Jane Koski.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 12 Noon to 1 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be at 1 PM in the funeral home. Father Edward Bader will officiate.
Burial will be in the Sullivan County Veteran's Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 or visit www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now