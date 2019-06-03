|
|
Helen T. Conrad
November 7, 1927 - May 31, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Helen T. Conrad of Woodbourne, NY, the retired co-owner of Conrad Telectronics and a long time area resident died Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine Sadowska Sosnowski, she was born November 7, 1927 in Cliffside Park, NJ.
Helen enjoyed playing bingo; and was a constant ray of sunshine to her fellow residents and the staff at the Sullivan County Adult Care Center, a place she called "home" for the last 12 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Conrad of Arlington, WA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William A. Conrad on April 30, 2009; one son, William "Billy" Conrad; four brothers, Charles Sosnowski, Felix Sosnowski, Edward Sosnowski and Stephen Sosnowski; and one sister, Jane Koski.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 12 Noon to 1 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be at 1 PM in the funeral home. Father Edward Bader will officiate.
Burial will be in the Sullivan County Veteran's Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 or visit www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019