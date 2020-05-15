Helen Virginia Schoepf
May 22, 1931 - May 12, 2020
Edison Township, NJ
"The pain felt upon the departure of loved ones from this life will generally mirror the joy we felt while they remained with us."
— Sam Storms
Helen Virginia Schoepf of Edison Township, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was ten days short of turning 89.
Born and raised in Manhattan, NY to German immigrant parents, the late William Gohlke and Anna Uhlmann Gohlke, Helen was educated in New York City public schools. She attended secretarial school and worked as an administrative assistant for various companies before moving to Germany in the mid 50s to work for the United States Air Force.
While in Germany, she met the love of her life, Mr. Walter H. Schoepf, a civil engineer and architect from Rodenbach, Germany. They married on May 21, 1960, and moved to Brooklyn, NY, where they welcomed their only son, Walter H. Schoepf, Jr. In the mid 60s they established their residency in Irvington-on-Hudson, NY, and spent their free time in Pine Bush, NY, which eventually became their semi-permanent home.
A member of the Church of the Infant Savior in Pine Bush and the Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington-on-Hudson, she enjoyed very much singing in the choirs of both churches. For many years Helen was also a member of the Garden Club of Irvington-on-Hudson.
Helen saw the best in everyone, was generous with her affection and her time, and would have done absolutely anything for her family. She was an exceptional wife, a loving mother to her son Walter and his wife Ángela, and she doted on her granddaughter, Luisa María. She was absolutely insistent that the entire family would be together for Easter, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas each year.
She will be remembered for her fine smile and her capacity to brighten the lives of others. In addition to her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, Helen is survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces in Florida, Illinois, Germany, and Austria.
Helen is now reunited with her loved ones: her parents, husband, and with her best friend and soul sister, Mrs. Edith Leeser of Walker Valley, NY.
Her wishes were to be laid to rest next to the graves of her parents and her husband at New Prospect Cemetery in Pine Bush, NY. While we await the time when we can safely come together to celebrate her life please take this time to embrace her memories. Till we meet again…
As an expression of sympathy, the family would be honored to have charitable contributions in her memory made to an organization of your choice, or to the Hispanic Theological Initiative (htiprogram.org).
Special thanks are extended to Millspaugh Funeral Directors for their kind and compassionate support throughout.
For condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020.