Helena L. "Honey" Mager
July 20, 1918 - April 26, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Helena L. "Honey" Mager of Port Jervis, NY, a lifetime resident of the area, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Belle Reve, Milford, PA. She was 101. She was born July 20, 1918 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Thomas R. Davis and the late Louise L. Ridgeway Davis.
She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis and former member of Most Sacred Heart Church in West End.
She was a member of the Port Jervis Seniors and the Clara Bradley Local Lodge, former Treasurer of Local 467 Aux. of United Transportation Union for many years.
Honey was married to Peter J. Mager for 64 years before his passing in 2002. They were both very active in the Port Jervis Community all of their lives.
She worked as a Clerk for JCPenney in Port Jervis for 15 years. After her and her husband retired, they spent many winters in Florida and traveled extensively. Honey enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters: Kathleen Osowick of Port Jervis, NY, Louise Backus of Montague, NJ and Evelyn Patterson of San Antonio, TX; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her five sisters and two brothers. As well as her sons-in-law, Thomas Osowick and Donald Backus.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the complete staff of Belle Reve for their compassionate care they gave our mother over the years.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry, 46 Ball Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771 and the Port Jervis Little League, P.O. Box 430, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020