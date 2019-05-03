|
Helena Ruth Prawl
March 13, 1951 - April 29, 2019
Middletown, NY
Helena Ruth Prawl passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 13, 1951 to Clinton Prawl and Naomi Weeks at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.
Helena obtained an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Monroe College which launched a career spanning over 30 years as both a paralegal at Guardian Life Insurance and a computer technician at Orange Regional Medical Center. After the tragedy on September 11th that affected Guardian Life, Helena joined the tech team at Orange Regional Medical Center.
In early 2000s Helena joined the St. John A.M.E. Zion Church where she served selflessly as a choir member, and the president of the Usher Board.
Helena found joy in her weekend fishing trips, Cadillac Deville, Sunday football and serving the church, but nothing brought her as much joy as spending time with her many loved ones.
Anyone who met Helena through the years can attest to what a loving spirit she was and how she truly loved the Lord.
Helena is survived by her sister, Orneata Prawl-Jennings (Norman); aunts, Loretta and Frances; uncle, Carlos; cousins: Carol Pedro (Richard), Dennis Skinner (Gwendolyn), Jocelynn Pedro, Sam Phillips, Kyle Phillips (Jeannie); lifetime friend and sister in love, Patricia Simmons; Goddaughters, Rev. LaVelle A. Cook (Gregory), Shawnteyana Johnson whom she affectionately renamed as "Pumpkin", and a host of other family and friends.
Ms. Prawl will lay in repose from 11 a.m. to Noon on Monday, May 6 at St. John A.M.E. Zion Church, 103 East Avenue, Middletown, NY. Funeral service at Noon at the church. Interment will be Tuesday, May 7 at Flushing Cemetery, Flushing, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 3 to May 4, 2019