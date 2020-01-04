|
|
Helene M. "Puck" Petillo
November 19, 1930 - December 6, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Helene M. "Puck" Petillo passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at her home in Washingtonville, NY. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Ross and Marie Reynolds Coller, she was born November 19, 1930 in Buffalo, NY.
Helene was the Executive Secretary for Bankers Trust Company in Jersey City, NJ.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph A. Petillo, Jr.; her three sons: Joseph A. Petillo III of Elma, NY, Christopher C. Petillo of Lake Grove, NY, and Scott A. Petillo; her brother, Frederick L. Coller of Santa Anna, CA, and her five grandchildren: Pierce, Christopher Jr., Patrick, Barbara Leigh, and Joseph. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Robert and Richard Coller.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY at a later date in the spring.
Memorial Contributions may be made to an Autistic foundation of your choice.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020