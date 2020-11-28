Helene Petischan
June 12, 1925 - November 27, 2020
Hudson, NH - Formerly of Greenwood Lake, NY
Helene Elizabeth (München) Petischan, 95, of Hudson, NH, and formerly of Greenwood Lake, NY, died Friday, November 27, 2020 in Hudson, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 12, 1925 in Bad Hamburg, Germany, daughter of the late Josef and Maria (Berndt) Munchen. Helene was predeceased by her husband, Michael Petischan, as well as by her two sisters, Margot Wilhelm and Irmi München.
Helene was a teacher in the Presentation of The Blessed Virgin Mary Elementary School in Jamaica, NY for 25 years before retiring to Warwick, NY. She was a founding member of the Catholic Daughters of the America's Court Holy Rosary #2341 at Greenwood Lake, NY. Helene had been active and was a founding member of the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill (NAMI) in Orange County, NY.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol McMahon and her husband, Bob of Hudson, NH, Anne Horsham and her husband, Arthur of Port Jervis, NY, a son, Michael Petischan of Port Jervis, NY; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
All services will be private.
The Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, NH is in charge of arrangements; to share an online message, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com