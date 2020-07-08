1/1
Hellen Marie Creeden
1926 - 2020
Hellen Marie Creeden
August 15, 1926 - July 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
Hellen Marie Creeden passed away July 6, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Goshen, NY August 15, 1926 to Raymond and Mildred Springer.
Marie was known to many as the lady walking to church or the store. She was affectionately known to her love ones as "Gram" or "Little Gram". Marie could be seen working in her yard, sitting on the porch and listening to her police scanner. She loved polka music, especially Jimmy Sturr, and she loved Cardinals and Hershey kisses.
She was predeceased by her son, Russell "Rusty" Creeden; her husband, Russell D. Creeden; her granddaughter, Melissa Sue Bakker; her parents and her sister, Shirley Schoonmaker.
Marie leaves behind her daughter, Donna Creeden Bakker; daughter in law, Deborah Creeden; her grandchildren, Amy Lynn Creeden, Kevin Paffenroth, Shannon Bakker, Kristen Bakker, Daniel Creeden and wife, Tania Creeden; her great grandchildren, Anthony Devos, Dominic Devos, Phoenix Johnson, Phallen Johnson, Sadie Creeden, Abigail Burgos, Madison Burgos; sisters in law, Marie Creeden and LouAnn Creeden.
Marie will be extremely missed by many people.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help the family to Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.
Due to health restrictions there will be a memorial service at a later date. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
