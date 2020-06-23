Henrietta Mann
1943 - 2020
Henrietta Mann
November 30, 1943 - June 21, 2020
Warwick, NY
Henrietta Mann, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was 76 years old.
Born in Ringwood, NJ on November 30, 1943, she was the daughter of Sydnor and Lahoma (Van Dunk) DeGroat.
Henrietta was a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) for over 30 years at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Goshen, NY.
Henrietta is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ernest Mann Sr.; son, Darin Mann; brothers, Milton DeGroat and Anthony DeGroat; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, Ernest Mann, Jr., and Jarrod Mann; sisters, Barbara Wright and Adrianna Batcheler; brothers: Sydnor DeGroat, Jr., Andrew DeGroat, Frank DeGroat, and Erik DeGroat; and several nieces and nephews.
In order to honor Henrietta's wishes, private arrangements have been made.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
