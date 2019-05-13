|
HENRY C. WOOD
June 18, 1954 - May 11, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Henry C. Wood, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. He was 64 years old. The son of the late Aubrey Wood and Lillian (Laswitz) Wood, Henry was born on June 18, 1954 in Teaneck, NJ.
Henry was a retired Mechanic for C & S Wholesalers, Inc. in Newburgh, NY. He was a Writer, Artist, and Musician and his work will be cherished always. Henry was a lifelong Yankee fan and the family's greatest wealth of knowledge. He will be missed greatly.
Henry is survived by his brother: Craig W. Wood and his wife, Pat of New Windsor, NY. He was a loving uncle to his niece: Melissa Harrison (Adam); nephews: Craig (Noelle) and Kevin Wood; as well as their five children and his extended family of cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ.
Memorial Contributions in Henry's name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019