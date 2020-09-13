Henry C. "Hank" Wosneski
July 18, 1933 - September 11, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Henry C. "Hank" Wosneski of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was 87.
The son of the late Stanley Wasniewski and Sophie Sliwinski Wasniewski, he was born on July 18, 1933 in Pine Island, NY.
Hank worked several jobs throughout his life including The Franklin Zinc Mine, Ford Motor Company, Mahwah, NJ; NYS Corrections Officer starting at Wallkill Correctional Facility and finishing at Mid-Orange Correctional Facility; and a bus driver for Warwick School District.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), past member of Pulaski Fire Co., member of the Orange County General Pulaski Memorial Committee; and the Orange County Onion Harvest Festival Committee of 1995 & 1999. Hank was also a devoted fan of Jimmy Sturr whom he had the pleasure of traveling with to Branson, MO after he retired.
He is survived by his son, Vincent A. Wosneski and partner, Beth Larsen of Wallkill; grandson, Elias Wosneski; as well as Beth's children, Joseph and Kirsten LaMonica. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline Wosneski as well as four brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 16th at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island. As per his wishes, burial of his cremains willtake place at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19th at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com