Henry Dunleavy
May 25, 1941 - August 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Henry Stuart Dunleavy, a commercial film editor from Middletown, NY, died following a long battle with COPD on August 26, 2019 at ORMC. He was 78.
The son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Blacker Dunleavy, he was born on May 25, 1941 in the Bronx. Hank proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On September 4, 1965, he married Patricia A. Rizzo in Queens, NY. They moved to the Middletown area in 1975. Hank enjoyed his work as a film editor, and loved photography in general. He liked working outside and fishing was one of his passions. Hank had a fondness for animals and adored his family. He was an honest and generous man who was a good role model for others.
In addition to his loving wife, Patricia at home, he is survived by his son, Michael and his wife, Pamela of Port Jervis; and one sister, Patricia McGarvie of New York, NY. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Thomas and sister, Mary Schwellenbach and his beloved dogs, Sheppy and Shanna.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m.; Fr. Michael Palazzo will officiate. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Hank's name may be made to the Middletown or Port Jervis Humane Societies.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019