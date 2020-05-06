Henry Ernest Diggelmann
May 4, 2020
Colonial Heights, VA - Formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY
Henry Ernest Diggelmann, 94, formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, and most recently of Colonial Heights, VA passed away on May 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Henry Ernest Diggelmann and Sarah M. Hasbrouck Diggelmann.
On August 15, 1953 he married the former Margaret R. Decker at Christ Episcopal Church in Marlboro. Mrs. Diggelmann passed away on January 24, 2009 after 55 ½ years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ella M. Diggelmann and beloved step-father, Oscar E. Hager.
Mr. Diggelmann graduated from Newburgh Free Academy High School in 1944. He went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. After being honorably discharged from the Navy he entered Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. After graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, he accepted a position with Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corp., retiring after 35 years of service as Sr. Engineer.
His hobbies and interests include reading, stamp collecting, rooting for his favorite teams, the Yankees, Giants, and Army. He was a faithful member of Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls, NY and a member of the Central Hudson Quarter Century Club. He was active in many organizations throughout his life. In his early years, he coached Senior and Big Boy Leagues in the Town of Wappinger. He served as a vestry member, choir member, Sr. Warden and as Treasurer for 20 years. He was also a member of the Amphion Glee Club and Mohawk-Hudon Chorus Association. He and a group of educators, clergy and business people founded Dutchess Episcopal Day School that later became St. George's School with locations in Wappingers Falls, Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park. When able, he enjoyed giving back and volunteering with the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Pectal and husband, Karl of Chester, VA; son, Robert Diggelmann and wife, Diane of Raleigh, NC; grandsons, Ryan Diggelmann and wife, Michele of Salt Point, NY and John Diggelmann of Durham, NC; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, and Amelia of Salt Point, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and residents of the Dunlop House, both in Assisted Living and Magnolia, as well as, Crater Community Hospice for their excellent care, kindness and friendship that was shown to Dad and his family while he was in residence.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service at Zion will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given to the Zion Food Pantry c/o Zion Episcopal Church, 12 Satterlee Place, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.