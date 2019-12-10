Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel of Ascension Cemetery
650 Saddle River Rd.
Airmont, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Corts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry F. Corts II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry F. Corts II Obituary
Henry F. Corts, II
February 7, 1926 - December 9, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Henry F. Corts, II passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home in Central Valley, NY. He was 93 years old. Son of the late Henry F. and Erna Von Osterhoff Corts, he was born February 7, 1926 in Islip, New York.
Henry was an engineer for the Western Electric Company in New York, New York. He then went on to run the ship store at The Willow Cove Marina. Henry proudly served his country during World War II. He was a part of many organizations and societies including the Woodbury American Legion Post #779, The Woodbury Seniors, he also was the Grand Marshall of the Woodbury Memorial Day parade for 2018 & 2019, and volunteered at The Brick Church in Monsey, New York.
Survivors include his sons: Wayne G. Corts and his wife, Carla of Central Valley, New York, Garry D. Corts and his wife, Hilary of North Carolina; his daughter, Lauren B. Peragine and her husband, John of Slate Hill, New York. Henry also was survived by 14 grandchildren: Bryan, Marissa, Michael, Jonathan, Jeremy, Wayne, Victoria, Ross, Kimberly Brooke, Nicole, Brandon, Matthew, Jacob, and Jordan, along with five great-grandchildren: Aiden, Victoria, Lena, James, and Jack. Henry is predeceased by his wife, Marie Louise; his son, Henry F. Corts, III; his daughter, Joyce A. Squilla; and his sister, Gertrude Brong.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 12th at The Chapel of Ascension Cemetery, 650 Saddle River Rd., Airmont, New York. Entombment will follow.
Memorial Contributions may be made to ,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -