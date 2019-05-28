|
Henry H. Thoben
October 3, 1928 - May 27, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Henry H. Thoben, 90 of New Paltz, New York, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born on October 3, 1928, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Henry Hycthyntus and Hedwig (Krapf) Thoben.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Air Corps.and attained the rank of Corporal. Henry proudly served his country during World War II and was commended for his skill as a Rifle Sharpshooter, Carbine Marksman and Aircraft Mechanic.
On February 11, 1950, Henry married Gertrude "Gert" Mary Raymond in Bronx, New York. They had 65 years together before her passing on July 3, 2015. He earned an Associate's Degree and worked as an engineer for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY until his retirement in 1990.
Henry's great passion was riding motorcycles. He even came home as a newborn baby from the hospital, in a motorcycle sidecar. He was a lifelong member of the American Motorcycle Association, as well as the Iron Riders Motorcycle Club. He was an NRA member and avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent many happy years camping all over the US and Canada.
Henry served his community for 18 years as a Sergeant with the Ulster County Sherriff's Mounted Patrol. He was on the Board of Trustees of the Ulster County Agricultural Society, and helped to run the Ulster County Fair. Henry was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz. Finally, he loved to ride horses. He kept, raised, bred and rode Morgan Horses, and even taught riding. He was the founder of the Mid-Hudson Driving Association, who use horse drawn carriages for special events.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gert, Henry was predeceased by his sister, Rita Levine and one son, Henry H. Thoben, Jr.
Survivors include his children, Christina Schoenherr and her husband, George of Vero Beach, Florida, Thomas Thoben and his wife, Pam of Palm Bay, Florida, Alexander R. Thoben of Cape Coral Florida, and Volker Buss of Germany; his sister, Margaret Thoben of Norfolk, Virginia; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York.
On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. family and friends will meet at the funeral home and process to St. Joseph's Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz for a mass of Christian burial beginning at 11 a.m.
Burial with full military honors, will follow at the Ulster County Veteran's Cemetery at New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Road, New Paltz, New York.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019