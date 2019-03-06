Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Meserole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Howard Meserole Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Howard Meserole Jr. Obituary
Henry Howard Meserole Jr.
February 25, 1949 - March 6, 2019
Walden, NY
Henry Howard Meserole Jr., age 70 of Walden, NY passed away on March 6, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. The son of the late Henry H. and Alice Scherer Meserole Sr., he was born on February 25, 1949 in Manhattan, NY.
Henry worked as a carpenter for the Rockland County Carpenters' Union. He loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Black Rock Hunting and Fishing Club. He was an avid NASCAR and Yankees fan and enjoyed his time spent in the Adirondack Mountains. Above all, he loved his family and will greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his daughters, Brandy Williams and her husband, Robert, of Walden, NY, Melissa Rugar and her husband, Jason, of Pine Bush, NY; grandchildren, Andrew, Amelia and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Lyla and Taylor; nieces and nephews. Henry was predeceased by his sisters, Alice Harmon, Helen Oleniczak and Florence Smith, as well as his brother-in-law, Vernon Smith.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now