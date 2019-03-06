|
Henry Howard Meserole Jr.
February 25, 1949 - March 6, 2019
Walden, NY
Henry Howard Meserole Jr., age 70 of Walden, NY passed away on March 6, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. The son of the late Henry H. and Alice Scherer Meserole Sr., he was born on February 25, 1949 in Manhattan, NY.
Henry worked as a carpenter for the Rockland County Carpenters' Union. He loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Black Rock Hunting and Fishing Club. He was an avid NASCAR and Yankees fan and enjoyed his time spent in the Adirondack Mountains. Above all, he loved his family and will greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his daughters, Brandy Williams and her husband, Robert, of Walden, NY, Melissa Rugar and her husband, Jason, of Pine Bush, NY; grandchildren, Andrew, Amelia and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Lyla and Taylor; nieces and nephews. Henry was predeceased by his sisters, Alice Harmon, Helen Oleniczak and Florence Smith, as well as his brother-in-law, Vernon Smith.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019