|
|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Hudson Valley United Reformed Church
|
1043 County Rte 12 (Lower Road)
|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Hudson Valley United Reformed Church
|
1043 County Rte 12 (Lower Road)
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Hudson Valley United Reformed Church
|
|
|
Henry J DeVries
July 9, 1934 - March 6, 2019
Pine Bush , NY
Henry John "Hank" De Vries of Pine Bush, NY, a retired dairy farmer and longtime resident of Pine Bush, NY went peacefully to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home. He was 84 years old.
Henry was the son of the late John Henry De Vries and Sadie (Roorda) De Vries and the loving husband of the late Marjorie (Mol) De Vries for 54 years. He was born on July 9, 1934, in Oxford, NJ.
Henry was a founding member of and faithful worshiper at the Hudson Valley United Reformed Church, in New Hampton, NY.
Survivors include his 11 loving children, 5 sons and 6 daughters and their spouses: John De Vries (Kathleen) of Pine Bush; Betty Ann DeGroot (Jack) of Dorr, MI; Susan Couperus (Sidney) of Grimsby, Ontario; Lori Brinkerhoff (Timothy) of Owasco, NY; Joann Menendez (Michael) of Pine Bush; Henry De Vries (Nancy) of Pine Bush; Carol Vellenga (Eric) of Middletown; Michael De Vries (Janine) of Pine Bush; Richard De Vries (Heather) of Pine Bush; Barry (Bud) De Vries (Kimberly) of Wallkill and Marcia Lynn De Vries at home.
Henry was grateful for his 41 grandchildren; Danielle, Randy, Shane, Lindsay, Jack, Benjamin, Allison, Shena, Nathanael, Ryan, Tyler, Monika, Kimberly, Joshua, Jonathan, Alisha, Stephen, Zachary, Daniel, Chelsea, Aliza, Logan, Courtney, Dylan, Candace, Erika, Ashleigh, Michael, Brooke, Haileigh, Jillian, Olivia, Nicholas, Jake, Dakota, Amber, Jessica, Taylor, Austin, Meghan, Clayton, and his 21 great grandchildren; Kara, Sean, Paige, Mason, Aubrey, Savannah, Ivory, Brody, Grady, Colbie, Niles, Esther, Reuben, Charlie, Hazel, Oliver, Annika, Chance, Asher, Colton and Bryce.
Henry is also survived by two sisters, Theresa Vander Ploeg of Newton, NJ, and Anna Mae Van De Weert, of Warwick, NY. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Van De Weert of Geneseo, NY, and brother, Melvin De Vries of Grand Rapids, MI. He is further survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
"Dad's passion was his dairy farm, "Seldom Rest" - he truly enjoyed the labors of harvesting crops and milking cows. He was also a salesman for Crop Production Services / Hoffman Seeds. His hard work ethic, generous spirit, and deep faith have been a tremendous influence on us and will be greatly missed."
Henry was a proud American and felt blessed to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1957. He also served in his community as Deacon / Elder - Goshen Christian Reformed Church; School Board - Goshen Christian School; Planning Board - Town of Crawford; Board Member - Cornell Cooperative Extension; Member - Orange County Water Authority; Member - Town of Crawford Republican Committee and Agway Board of Directors.
Visitation hours will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hudson Valley United Reformed Church, 1043 County Rte 12 (Lower Road), New Hampton, NY. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at the Hudson Valley United Reformed Church in New Hampton NY. Burial will be at the Bruynswick Rural Cemetery, Wallkill NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Field Christian Schools of Pine Bush, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of DeWitt-Martinez Funeral and Cremation Services, 64 Center St., Pine Bush, NY 12566 845-744-2787. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.dewittfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
