Henry J. Guiette Obituary
Henry J. Guiette
December 16, 1930 - June 20, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Henry J. Guiette, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was 88.
Son of the late Henry and Mildred (Stilson) Guiette, he was born on December 16, 1930 in Bronx, NY.
Henry was a painter for USMA at West Point, and retired after 30 years. He was a life member of the Goodwill Fire Department and joined in 1970. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Henry O'Carroll Council # 444. Loved to dance and listen to polka music.
Survivors include his beloved wife of over 64 years, Dorothy E. (VanLeuven) Guiette; a son, Henry Guiette and his wife, Leah of Oxford, Alabama.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Memorial visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, with Memorial Service following at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Henry's memory to the Goodwill Fire Department, 1 South Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019
