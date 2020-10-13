Henry John Conklin, Jr.
January 14, 1935 - October 5, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Henry John Conklin, Jr., died quietly on the evening of Monday, October 5, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY of natural causes. Henry had been staying with his niece and her husband for the winter but stayed on due to the pandemic outbreak. Born on January 14, 1935 in Port Jervis, NY, he was the son of the late Henry John, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Tanczyn Conklin. Henry graduated from St. Mary's School and was a 1953 graduate of Port Jervis High School.
He was predeceased by his parents; several aunts and uncles; his sister and brother-in-law, Maryann Conklin and Robert W. Ott; and nephews, Kenneth C. Ott, and Kurt R. Ott.
As a young man, Henry was employed by Grand Union and Kaplan & Lipman before working as a cutter and driver for Barbara Quilting in Port Jervis until its closure. He also worked for the City of Port Jervis at the Municipal Building before retiring as the head custodian at Bicentennial Elementary School of the PJSD.
Henry was a life-long member of St. Mary's R.C. Church and a 50-plus year life member of the Port Jervis Volunteer Fire Department, serving as past treasurer for Rescue & Salvage Hose Co.#3. In his younger days, Henry played softball, catching for the hose company, and supplying the beer afterwards he also bowled for them a little, too. As an uncle, "Uncle Junie" provided his nephews a life-long love of both train travel and model railroading by building his own Lionel train layouts, and subsequently, helping them to build their own. The Erie RR was a part of the family.
Henry, fondly known as Junior to many, was among the last of the true baseball fans, favoring the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Yankees, and Mets, as well as the San Francisco Giants after their move from New York. He was a die-hard Young and the Restless fan, always chuckling at Victor's outlandish schemes. Henry loved dabbling in radios, photography, and film, and later in life, became a world traveler with his niece and her husband. He was also a self-sufficient carpenter, building anything and everything. Henry always enjoyed co-piloting driving excursions with Barry, his adopted nephew, and was an excellent grocery cart-boy and pizza-runner!
Henry lived his entire life on Brown Street in the house his grandparents purchased when they came to America. He was a member of the Acre Snowball Gang and could always be found eating sausage & peppers at the Hose Co. #3 booth at the Mt. Carmel carnival. His neighbor, Sonya, says he was here on Brown St. longer than all of us. He watched us grown up, and then, ours grow up. He has and will be missed. A true Acre boy.
Henry is sadly missed by his only niece, Kathleen Ott Weiss, and her husband, Barry of Syracuse, NY, and several cousins, including Patricia and William Gill of Henderson, NV. Henry's wonderful Brown Street neighbors, who were also his family, are remembered and thanked for their kindness and care for Henry throughout his later years.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Main Street, Port Jervis with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating. All are welcomed as long as you wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart in respect to Henry's memory.
In lieu of flowers, one may contribute to the Port Jervis Volunteer Fire Department in Henry's memory: PJVFD, 8-10 Orange Street, PO Box 1002, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com